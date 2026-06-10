International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,636 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $111,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3%

International Business Machines stock opened at $277.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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More International Business Machines News

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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