International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,445 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what it says is the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology, a potential industry milestone that could make AI chips smaller, faster, and more energy efficient. Investors are viewing the announcement as evidence that IBM remains an innovation leader in AI infrastructure and advanced computing. Article: Reuters

IBM unveiled what it says is the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology, a potential industry milestone that could make AI chips smaller, faster, and more energy efficient. Investors are viewing the announcement as evidence that IBM remains an innovation leader in AI infrastructure and advanced computing. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted IBM’s new 0.7nm “nanostack” chip architecture, with claims of materially better performance and energy efficiency. That kind of technical progress can improve IBM’s long-term growth narrative, especially around AI and high-performance computing. Article: PR Newswire

Several reports highlighted IBM’s new 0.7nm “nanostack” chip architecture, with claims of materially better performance and energy efficiency. That kind of technical progress can improve IBM’s long-term growth narrative, especially around AI and high-performance computing. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly upgraded IBM, citing stronger software growth prospects. Analyst upgrades can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for better earnings quality and recurring revenue growth. Article: Insider Monkey

JPMorgan reportedly upgraded IBM, citing stronger software growth prospects. Analyst upgrades can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for better earnings quality and recurring revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: IBM also drew attention after its OpenAI cybersecurity partnership, which investors may see as a catalyst for growth in enterprise AI and security services. Article: Barchart

IBM also drew attention after its OpenAI cybersecurity partnership, which investors may see as a catalyst for growth in enterprise AI and security services. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that the new chip technology is still several years from commercial production, which may temper near-term enthusiasm even if the long-term story is stronger.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $258.36 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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