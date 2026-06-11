International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,051 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 266,490 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 4.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.26% of International Business Machines worth $719,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $272.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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