International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

IBM stock opened at $219.56 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here