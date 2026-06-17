International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,447 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $139,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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