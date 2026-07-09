International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,490 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $302.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average of $266.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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