International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,030 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 156,086 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $95,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average of $259.16. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $199.19 and a one year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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