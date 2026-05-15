International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,151 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44. The company has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore raised their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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