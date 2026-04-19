International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.94.

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Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $220.72 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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