International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Decreased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $287.85 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.28.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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