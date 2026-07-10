International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Lessened by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $294.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.02. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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