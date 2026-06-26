International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Lowered by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what it says is the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology, a potential industry milestone that could make AI chips smaller, faster, and more energy efficient. Investors are viewing the announcement as evidence that IBM remains an innovation leader in AI infrastructure and advanced computing. Article: Reuters

IBM unveiled what it says is the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology, a potential industry milestone that could make AI chips smaller, faster, and more energy efficient. Investors are viewing the announcement as evidence that IBM remains an innovation leader in AI infrastructure and advanced computing. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted IBM’s new 0.7nm “nanostack” chip architecture, with claims of materially better performance and energy efficiency. That kind of technical progress can improve IBM’s long-term growth narrative, especially around AI and high-performance computing. Article: PR Newswire

Several reports highlighted IBM’s new 0.7nm “nanostack” chip architecture, with claims of materially better performance and energy efficiency. That kind of technical progress can improve IBM’s long-term growth narrative, especially around AI and high-performance computing. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly upgraded IBM, citing stronger software growth prospects. Analyst upgrades can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for better earnings quality and recurring revenue growth. Article: Insider Monkey

JPMorgan reportedly upgraded IBM, citing stronger software growth prospects. Analyst upgrades can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for better earnings quality and recurring revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: IBM also drew attention after its OpenAI cybersecurity partnership, which investors may see as a catalyst for growth in enterprise AI and security services. Article: Barchart

IBM also drew attention after its OpenAI cybersecurity partnership, which investors may see as a catalyst for growth in enterprise AI and security services. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that the new chip technology is still several years from commercial production, which may temper near-term enthusiasm even if the long-term story is stronger.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8%

IBM stock opened at $258.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.23. The company has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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