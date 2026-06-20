International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Position Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,339 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $151,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

More International Business Machines News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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