International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 218,420 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $56,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IFF opened at $76.90 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The business's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is 48.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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