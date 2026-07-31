Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 710.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,809 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.19% of Interparfums worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Interparfums by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interparfums by 61.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interparfums by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Interparfums by 24.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interparfums Stock Down 1.1%

Interparfums stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. Interparfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Read Our Latest Report on IPAR

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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