Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 27,354 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MongoDB Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $301.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -904.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Bank of America increased their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,318,095. This represents a 43.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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