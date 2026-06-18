Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,162 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Globe Life worth $29,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,311,000 after buying an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,135,861 shares of the company's stock worth $298,732,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,257 shares of the company's stock worth $260,176,000 after buying an additional 125,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock worth $200,734,000 after buying an additional 355,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock worth $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $1,666,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,053.60. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,929 shares of company stock worth $18,049,250 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $171.29 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $171.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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