Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Interval Partners LP increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,606 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Radian Group worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Wall Street Zen cut Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 4,834 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $174,942.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $724,089.52. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $422,164.40. This represents a 30.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 75,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RDN stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 40.50%.The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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