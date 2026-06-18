Interval Partners LP Has $28.14 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 1,055.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 264,607 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,855,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $277,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,530,126. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $9,706,923.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,953,765.44. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 138,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Nasdaq's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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