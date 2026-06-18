Interval Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Interval Partners LP trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,623 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 133,696 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. This represents a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 4.5%

JBHT stock opened at $267.24 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $293.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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