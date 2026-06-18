Interval Partners LP Sells 747,193 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,576 shares of the company's stock after selling 747,193 shares during the period. Amer Sports comprises approximately 0.9% of Interval Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Amer Sports worth $49,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $465,731.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.19.

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Amer Sports Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AS opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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