Interval Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Interval Partners LP decreased its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,561 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP's holdings in Ferrari were worth $31,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $779,894,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Ferrari by 5.7% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,990,621 shares of the company's stock worth $8,244,189,000 after buying an additional 916,821 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $338,785,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferrari by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,564 shares of the company's stock worth $941,109,000 after buying an additional 771,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Ferrari by 432.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company's stock worth $353,526,000 after buying an additional 585,872 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $470.70.

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Key Ferrari News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $354.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $312.51 and a 1-year high of $519.10.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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