Intrepid Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Intrepid Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 130.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 2.4% of Intrepid Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intrepid Family Office LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $563.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $461.74 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here