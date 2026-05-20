Intrust Bank NA Sells 9,441 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,597 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA's holdings in Walmart were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $1,709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 466.6% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 196,648 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $4,378,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,838. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $138.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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