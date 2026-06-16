Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,381 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $84,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 164,720 shares of the software maker's stock worth $109,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

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Intuit Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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