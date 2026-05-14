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Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Intuit logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its Intuit stake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, though it still held 250,076 shares valued at about $166 million.
  • Intuit reported strong quarterly results, beating analyst expectations with EPS of $4.15 on revenue of $4.65 billion, while raising guidance for both Q3 fiscal 2026 and full-year 2026.
  • Despite recent weakness in the stock and analyst price-target cuts, Wall Street still holds a Moderate Buy view on Intuit, with a consensus target of about $634.26 and commentary pointing to AI-driven growth in products like Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Workforce.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,076 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $165,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $371.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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