Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,360 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $116,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers.

Some analysts still view Intuit as undervalued after its sharp recent pullback, with Zacks and other commentators pointing to the company’s AI-driven growth potential, improved fiscal 2026 guidance, and a discounted valuation versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Article Title

Recent commentary also argues that the market may be missing a more attractive growth engine inside Intuit, suggesting its long-term business mix could evolve beyond do-it-yourself tax preparation. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, arguing AI could hurt TurboTax revenue over time and pressure the company’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder-law investigations were announced, creating additional overhang and reinforcing investor concern that the stock’s recent decline may attract further legal claims. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. HSBC dropped their target price on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.01 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.71. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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