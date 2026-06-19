Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,620 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $511.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $267.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.23 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average of $462.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,398,252.40. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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