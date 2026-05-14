Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,061,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.36% of Intuitive Machines worth $98,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 38,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 11.2%

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.47. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,389,716.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,176,246 shares in the company, valued at $18,831,698.46. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 359,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,313,191.30. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 993,100 shares of company stock worth $21,312,171. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Machines wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Machines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here