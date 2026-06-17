Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Holdings Lifted by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $862,108,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $417.07 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $441.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.43. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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