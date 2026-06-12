Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Holdings Raised by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,787 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $51,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $599,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,539 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile.

A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook.

Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Article: Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside.

Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and one recent report noted the shares were down sharply from prior levels, reflecting ongoing valuation and sentiment pressure.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $412.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $443.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,782. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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