Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Intuitive Surgical worth $760,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $421.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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