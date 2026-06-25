Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $401.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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