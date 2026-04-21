Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $465.60 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.84 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $598.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. The trade was a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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