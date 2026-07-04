Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $426.01 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $427.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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