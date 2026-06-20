Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 519.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 4.1% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $91,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.43 and a 200-day moving average of $490.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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