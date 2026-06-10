Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,941 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $426.61 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,859,708 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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