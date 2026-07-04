Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $426.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $427.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here