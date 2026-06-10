Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,070 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $257,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $599,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9%

ISRG opened at $426.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.72 and a 200-day moving average of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,708. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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