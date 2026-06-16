Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,968 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.9% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $71,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $416.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BofA reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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