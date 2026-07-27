Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,402 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $64,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $487.00 price objective (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $337.50 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $406.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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