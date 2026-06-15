Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Holdings Decreased by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $411.06 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $442.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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