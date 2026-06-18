Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 722,995 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,263 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 722,995 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up approximately 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.09% of Nomad Foods worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 382,587 shares of the company's stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 129,126 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 416,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,722,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 150,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.6%

NOMD stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nomad Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NOMD

Insider Activity at Nomad Foods

In related news, CEO Dominic Brisby purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,813.26. This represents a 28.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruben Baldew acquired 14,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $143,038.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,290,544.22. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 264,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,538. 17.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

See Also

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