Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,341 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,440,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 702.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 576,026 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 504,215 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $495,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2%

FIS opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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