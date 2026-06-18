Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,310 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 2.57% of Helen of Troy worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

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Helen of Troy Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of HELE opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 50.33%.The firm had revenue of $470.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helen of Troy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELE

Key Stories Impacting Helen of Troy

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Helen of Troy was highlighted by Zacks as one of four cosmetics stocks benefiting from favorable industry trends, including stronger skincare demand, product innovation, and expanding digital channels. Article Title

Helen of Troy was highlighted by Zacks as one of four cosmetics stocks benefiting from favorable industry trends, including stronger skincare demand, product innovation, and expanding digital channels. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued investor reminders and lead-plaintiff notices related to the already-filed class action against Helen of Troy, which mainly reinforces the lawsuit timeline rather than adding new business developments. Article Title

Several law firms issued investor reminders and lead-plaintiff notices related to the already-filed class action against Helen of Troy, which mainly reinforces the lawsuit timeline rather than adding new business developments. Negative Sentiment: The class-action filings allege misleading statements about operational health and distribution-center failures, creating a legal overhang that may keep pressure on HELE shares until the claims are resolved. Article Title

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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