Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,256 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 364,421 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Lyft worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 39.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 410.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,217 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Lyft to buy from neutral and set a $22 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Lyft to from neutral and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lyft also drew favorable coverage after a market recap said it was among the stronger-performing gig-economy names in the latest earnings season, reinforcing a more constructive view on the company’s operating trend.

Lyft also drew favorable coverage after a market recap said it was among the stronger-performing gig-economy names in the latest earnings season, reinforcing a more constructive view on the company’s operating trend. Neutral Sentiment: Lyft unveiled its “rider graph,” a new data tool aimed at improving ad targeting efficiency. This could support longer-term monetization, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst.

Lyft unveiled its “rider graph,” a new data tool aimed at improving ad targeting efficiency. This could support longer-term monetization, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Consumer Reports and multiple media outlets said Lyft and Uber can charge materially different prices for the same ride, raising fairness concerns and increasing the risk of regulatory scrutiny or customer backlash.

Consumer Reports and multiple media outlets said Lyft and Uber can charge materially different prices for the same ride, raising fairness concerns and increasing the risk of regulatory scrutiny or customer backlash. Negative Sentiment: A separate investigation accused Lyft of using AI-driven pricing tactics and “fake discounts,” which could hurt brand perception and add pressure around transparency in fare setting.

A separate investigation accused Lyft of using AI-driven pricing tactics and “fake discounts,” which could hurt brand perception and add pressure around transparency in fare setting. Negative Sentiment: Lyft CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While routine, insider selling can still be viewed cautiously by investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $354,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 916,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,740,330. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $75,129.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 335,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,970.88. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $992,371. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Citigroup began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 43.82%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report).

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