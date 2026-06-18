Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $19.30 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 287,266 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,296,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $103,398,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Article Title

Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Positive Sentiment: The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Article Title Article Title

UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Negative Sentiment: The sharp selloff after CEO Mike Lyons’ exit has kept pressure on the stock, with investors worried about leadership stability and the potential for a longer transition period. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $177.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Fiserv's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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