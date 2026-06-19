Invesco Ltd. Acquires 6,224,062 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.51% of Cisco Systems worth $4,609,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,656 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CSCO opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.72 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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