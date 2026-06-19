Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,879,630 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,604,857 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 1,879,630 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of Amazon.com worth $13,757,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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