Invesco Ltd. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 818,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,210,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,723 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $313.27 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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